A-10 Demo Team visits Dalhart preschool

Members of the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team interact with preschool students from the Central United Methodist Church at Dalhart, Texas, May 20, 2021. The team is in Dalhart for the Thunder Over Dalhart Airshow and will demonstrate the capabilities of the aircraft and the Airmen who maintain it by performing a ground and aerial demonstration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

Date Taken: 05.20.2021