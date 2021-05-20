Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10 Demo Team visits Dalhart preschool [Image 1 of 3]

    A-10 Demo Team visits Dalhart preschool

    DALHART, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio Gamboa 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brian Pontes, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team NCO in-charge, igives out stickers to students at Dalhart, Texas, May 20, 2021. The team is in Dalhart for the Thunder Over Dalhart Airshow and will demonstrate the capabilities of the aircraft and the Airmen who maintain it by performing a ground and aerial demonstration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

    student
    airshow
    A-10
    Air Force
    Airman
    a10demoteam

