USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Conducts Routine Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (May 19, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) transits the Pacific Ocean May 19, 2021. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

