PACIFIC OCEAN (May 19, 2021) U.S. Navy Fire Controlman 3rd Class Henry Serratos, from Santa Rosa, Calif., fires a shot line from the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) to the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187) during a replenishment-at-sea May 19, 2021. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 19:23
|Photo ID:
|6655537
|VIRIN:
|210519-N-HI500-1088
|Resolution:
|4402x3144
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|SANTA ROSA, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT