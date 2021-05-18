Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Conducts Routine Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi 

    USS Bunker Hill (CG 52)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 18, 2021) U.S. Sailors hold a fuel hose as an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Wolf Pack” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75, approaches the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) during helicopter in-flight refueling training May 18, 2021. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 19:18
    Photo ID: 6655501
    VIRIN: 210518-N-HI500-1042
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Fleet
    USS Bunker Hill
    CG 52
    TRCSG
    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group

