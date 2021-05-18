USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Conducts Routine Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (May 18, 2021) U.S. Sailors hold a fuel hose as an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Wolf Pack” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75, approaches the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) during helicopter in-flight refueling training May 18, 2021. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 19:18
|Photo ID:
|6655501
|VIRIN:
|210518-N-HI500-1042
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
