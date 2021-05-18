USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Conducts Routine Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (May 18, 2021) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Marick Lombard, from San Jose, Calif., signals the pilots of an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Wolf Pack” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75, on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) during vertical replenishment training May 18, 2021. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

