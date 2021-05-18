PACIFIC OCEAN (May 18, 2021) - U.S. Navy Fireman Mercer Bedford, from Bremerton, Wash., uses a needle gun in the machine shop aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), May 18, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher J. Crawford)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 19:05
|Photo ID:
|6655477
|VIRIN:
|210518-N-WG572-1051
|Resolution:
|4275x2850
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|BREMERTON, WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 10 of 10], by SN Christopher Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
