PACIFIC OCEAN (May 18, 2021) - U.S. Navy Fireman Mercer Bedford, from Bremerton, Wash., uses a needle gun in the machine shop aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), May 18, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher J. Crawford)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2021 Date Posted: 05.20.2021 19:05 Photo ID: 6655477 VIRIN: 210518-N-WG572-1051 Resolution: 4275x2850 Size: 1.2 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: BREMERTON, WA, US