    Families and Airmen welcome home 317th Airlift Wing members [Image 11 of 11]

    Families and Airmen welcome home 317th Airlift Wing members

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Careen Lewis, 7 Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance NCO in charge, left, and Tech. Sgt. Justin Pitman, 317th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, right, walk off of the flightline with their children Caiya, 4-years-old, and Luca, 2-years-old, at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, May 15, 2021. Family members have access to a multitude of resources across the base to help them while their military spouses are deployed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 17:34
    Photo ID: 6655261
    VIRIN: 210520-F-CB366-1060
    Resolution: 4593x3224
    Size: 7.1 MB
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Families
    Airmen
    Redeployment
    Deployment
    C-130J Super Hercules
    317th Airlift Wing

