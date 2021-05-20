Tech. Sgt. Careen Lewis, 7 Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance NCO in charge, left, and Tech. Sgt. Justin Pitman, 317th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, right, walk off of the flightline with their children Caiya, 4-years-old, and Luca, 2-years-old, at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, May 15, 2021. Family members have access to a multitude of resources across the base to help them while their military spouses are deployed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2021 Date Posted: 05.20.2021 17:34 Photo ID: 6655261 VIRIN: 210520-F-CB366-1060 Resolution: 4593x3224 Size: 7.1 MB Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Families and Airmen welcome home 317th Airlift Wing members [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt David Owsianka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.