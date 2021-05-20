Airman 1st Class Robert Lucero, 39th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, holds his daughter, Riley 1-years-old, after returning home from a deployment at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, May 15, 2021. Dyess Airmen provided combat delivery capabilities through tactical airlift and airdrops operations, as well as humanitarian efforts and aeromedical evacuations in the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility during their deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 17:34
|Photo ID:
|6655260
|VIRIN:
|210520-F-CB366-1033
|Resolution:
|5282x3618
|Size:
|8.31 MB
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Families and Airmen welcome home 317th Airlift Wing members [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt David Owsianka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT