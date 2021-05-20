Families and Airmen welcome home 317th Airlift Wing members

Airman 1st Class Robert Lucero, 39th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, holds his daughter, Riley 1-years-old, after returning home from a deployment at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, May 15, 2021. Dyess Airmen provided combat delivery capabilities through tactical airlift and airdrops operations, as well as humanitarian efforts and aeromedical evacuations in the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility during their deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

