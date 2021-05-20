Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Families and Airmen welcome home 317th Airlift Wing members [Image 10 of 11]

    Families and Airmen welcome home 317th Airlift Wing members

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Robert Lucero, 39th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, holds his daughter, Riley 1-years-old, after returning home from a deployment at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, May 15, 2021. Dyess Airmen provided combat delivery capabilities through tactical airlift and airdrops operations, as well as humanitarian efforts and aeromedical evacuations in the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility during their deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Families and Airmen welcome home 317th Airlift Wing members [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt David Owsianka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Families and Airmen welcome home 317th Airlift Wing members
    Families
    Airmen
    Redeployment
    Deployment
    C-130J Super Hercules
    317th Airlift Wing

