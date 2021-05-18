Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Barkley Powerplant transforms its switchyard [Image 5 of 5]

    Barkley Powerplant transforms its switchyard

    KUTTAWA, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    The Motor Vessel John Wepfer delivers two 90-ton transformers May 18, 2021 to the Barkley Dam Powerplant on the Cumberland River in Kuttawa, Kentucky. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is replacing the transformers in the switchyard that have been in service since 1971. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 14:35
    Photo ID: 6654803
    VIRIN: 210518-A-EO110-1003
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 20.03 MB
    Location: KUTTAWA, KY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barkley Powerplant transforms its switchyard [Image 5 of 5], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Barkley Powerplant transforms its switchyard
    Barkley Powerplant transforms its switchyard
    Barkley Powerplant transforms its switchyard
    Barkley Powerplant transforms its switchyard
    Barkley Powerplant transforms its switchyard

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Barkley Powerplant transforms its switchyard

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Corps of Engineers
    Transformer
    Hydropower
    Barkley Dam
    Transformers
    Barkley Powerhouse

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT