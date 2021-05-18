The Motor Vessel John Wepfer delivers two 90-ton transformers May 18, 2021 to the Barkley Dam Powerplant on the Cumberland River in Kuttawa, Kentucky. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is replacing the transformers in the switchyard that have been in service since 1971. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2021 Date Posted: 05.20.2021 14:35 Photo ID: 6654803 VIRIN: 210518-A-EO110-1003 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 20.03 MB Location: KUTTAWA, KY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Barkley Powerplant transforms its switchyard [Image 5 of 5], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.