    NMCCL Sailor is the latest Starfish Award recipient [Image 2 of 2]

    NMCCL Sailor is the latest Starfish Award recipient

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2021

    Photo by NMCCL Public Affairs 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Congratulations to our latest Starfish awardee, HN Christian Donaldson!

    Starfish recipients are selected based on their dedication and commitment to patient safety and wellness.

    While standing watch as the COVID screener for the Emergency Department entrance, HN Donaldson noticed someone in the parking lot who appeared to be waving for help. HN Donaldson went to the vehicle to assist and realized the driver was concerned about his wife. HN Donaldson used his experience and training and recognized the symptoms of a stroke. He rushed the patient to Emergency Department where he quickly alerted a nurse to activate the code stroke protocol. His quick actions and medical alertness prevented a negative outcome and further decline of the patient.

    Navy Medicine
    NMCCL

