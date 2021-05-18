Congratulations to our latest Starfish awardee, HN Christian Donaldson!



Starfish recipients are selected based on their dedication and commitment to patient safety and wellness.



While standing watch as the COVID screener for the Emergency Department entrance, HN Donaldson noticed someone in the parking lot who appeared to be waving for help. HN Donaldson went to the vehicle to assist and realized the driver was concerned about his wife. HN Donaldson used his experience and training and recognized the symptoms of a stroke. He rushed the patient to Emergency Department where he quickly alerted a nurse to activate the code stroke protocol. His quick actions and medical alertness prevented a negative outcome and further decline of the patient.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2021 Date Posted: 05.20.2021 13:20 Photo ID: 6654342 VIRIN: 210518-N-fe818-1001 Resolution: 6880x5504 Size: 1.89 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCCL Sailor is the latest Starfish Award recipient [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Michael Molina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.