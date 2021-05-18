Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nothing gets past Defenders during OV 21-2 [Image 2 of 2]

    Nothing gets past Defenders during OV 21-2

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor Rhynes 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 86th Security Forces Squadron Airmen place handcuffs on an exercise player after intercepting them on the airfield as part of Exercise Operation Varsity 21-2 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 18, 2021. During the scenario, the “unauthorized personnel” were detained, searched and questioned to determine the purpose of the airfield incursion.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor Rhynes)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 03:46
    Photo ID: 6653377
    VIRIN: 210518-F-WY074-0033
    Resolution: 1473x829
    Size: 794.2 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nothing gets past Defenders during OV 21-2 [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Trevor Rhynes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airfield
    MOPP
    Security Forces
    Exercise
    Training
    Exercise Operation Varsity

