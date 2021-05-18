Nothing gets past Defenders during OV 21-2

U.S. Air Force 86th Security Forces Squadron Airmen place handcuffs on an exercise player after intercepting them on the airfield as part of Exercise Operation Varsity 21-2 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 18, 2021. During the scenario, the “unauthorized personnel” were detained, searched and questioned to determine the purpose of the airfield incursion.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor Rhynes)

