    Nothing gets past Defenders during OV 21-2

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor Rhynes 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    As part of an Operation Varsity 21-2 exercise scenario, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Skyler Tubb, 86th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, searches an exercise player at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 18, 2021. Security Forces Airmen guard the base from threats to assets and personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor Rhynes)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 03:46
    Photo ID: 6653376
    VIRIN: 210518-F-WY074-0054
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 524.44 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nothing gets past Defenders during OV 21-2 [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Trevor Rhynes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

