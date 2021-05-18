Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Diamond Brigade Conducts Soldier, NCO of The Year Competition: Ruck March [Image 6 of 6]

    The Diamond Brigade Conducts Soldier, NCO of The Year Competition: Ruck March

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Dustin Biven 

    75th Field Artillery Brigade

    A Soldier assigned to the 75th Field Artillery Brigade, ‘The Diamond Brigade,’ Fort Sill, OK, takes a moment to rest and air out his feet after having conducted the 20-kilometer ruck-march as part of the Soldier and NCO of The Year competition on May 18, 2021 on Fort Sill. Soldiers throughout the Brigade competed against one another in an attempt to earn the prestigious title of either 'Soldier of The Year' or 'NCO of The Year' during a multi-phase competition that spanned the course of several days. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dustin D. Biven / 75th Field Artillery Brigade)

    This work, The Diamond Brigade Conducts Soldier, NCO of The Year Competition: Ruck March [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Dustin Biven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

