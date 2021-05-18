A Soldier assigned to the 75th Field Artillery Brigade, ‘The Diamond Brigade,’ Fort Sill, OK, conducts the 20-kilometer ruck-march as part of the Soldier and NCO of The Year competition on May 18, 2021 on Fort Sill. Soldiers throughout the Brigade competed against one another in an attempt to earn the prestigious title of either 'Soldier of The Year' or 'NCO of The Year' during a multi-phase competition that spanned the course of several days. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dustin D. Biven / 75th Field Artillery Brigade)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2021 Date Posted: 05.19.2021 23:27 Photo ID: 6653246 VIRIN: 210518-A-ED017-1091 Resolution: 6067x3729 Size: 10.7 MB Location: FORT SILL, OK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Diamond Brigade Conducts Soldier, NCO of The Year Competition: Ruck March [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Dustin Biven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.