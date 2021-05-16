Fort Irwin begins COVID-19 vaccinations for 12-15-year-olds

Nicholas Brunson, 13, son of Col. LaHavie Brunson, the 916th Sustainment Brigade commander, receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine May 16 at the commissary on Fort Irwin, Calif. Weed Army Community Hospital held weekend vaccination events at the Fort Irwin post exchange, commissary and the Dr. Mary E. Walker Center following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expanding the emergency use authorization (EUA) for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to include children and teens ages 12 and over. (Courtesy photo/ Weed ACH)

