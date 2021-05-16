Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Irwin begins COVID-19 vaccinations for 12-15-year-olds [Image 3 of 4]

    Fort Irwin begins COVID-19 vaccinations for 12-15-year-olds

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2021

    Photo by Kimberly Hackbarth 

    Weed Army Community Hospital

    Alexander Brunson, 14, son of Col. LaHavie Brunson, the 916th Sustainment Brigade commander, receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine May 16 at the commissary on Fort Irwin, Calif. Weed Army Community Hospital held weekend vaccination events at the Fort Irwin post exchange, commissary and the Dr. Mary E. Walker Center following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expanding the emergency use authorization (EUA) for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to include children and teens ages 12 and over. (Courtesy photo/ Weed ACH)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 23:32
    This work, Fort Irwin begins COVID-19 vaccinations for 12-15-year-olds [Image 4 of 4], by Kimberly Hackbarth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Irwin
    Army Medicine
    Weed Army Community Hospital
    Regional Health Command Central
    COVID-19 vaccine
    MHSVaccine

