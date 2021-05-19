Resolute Sentinel 21: Biomedical equipment technician supports deployed medics in Honduras

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Fonseca, a biomedical equipment technician with the 21st Medical Group, Perterson-Schriever Garrison, Colorado, fixes a pressure tube for an anesthesia machine at Hospital del Sur in Choluteca, Honduras, May 19, 2021. Resolute Sentinel 21 is a training opportunity with real world benefits to increase the U.S. military’s medical and operational readiness while helping local citizens. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford)
