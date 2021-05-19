Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Resolute Sentinel 21: Biomedical equipment technician supports deployed medics in Honduras

    Resolute Sentinel 21: Biomedical equipment technician supports deployed medics in Honduras

    CHOLUTECA, HONDURAS

    05.19.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Fonseca, a biomedical equipment technician with the 21st Medical Group, Perterson-Schriever Garrison, Colorado, analyzes an anesthesia machine at Hospital del Sur in Choluteca, Honduras, May 19, 2021. U.S. military doctors arrived in Choluteca for a urologic surgical readiness exercise to provide essential surgeries to pre-selected Honduran patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 20:43
    Location: CHOLUTECA, HN 
    This work, Resolute Sentinel 21: Biomedical equipment technician supports deployed medics in Honduras, by SSgt Amanda Stanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    medical
    USSOUTHCOM
    Humanitarian
    AFSOUTH
    ARFOR
    RS-21

