Resolute Sentinel 21: Biomedical equipment technician supports deployed medics in Honduras

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Fonseca, a biomedical equipment technician with the 21st Medical Group, Perterson-Schriever Garrison, Colorado, analyzes an anesthesia machine at Hospital del Sur in Choluteca, Honduras, May 19, 2021. U.S. military doctors arrived in Choluteca for a urologic surgical readiness exercise to provide essential surgeries to pre-selected Honduran patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford)

