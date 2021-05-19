Dogface Soldiers Take Part in Golf Scramble During Marne Week

Soldiers assigned to 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, participate in a golf scramble during Marne Week on Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 19, 2021. Marne Week events, such as sporting competitions, are designed to connect and celebrate the proud lineage of the Dogface Soldier and the “Rock of the Marne.” (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Lance Hartung)

