    Dogface Soldiers Take Part in Golf Scramble During Marne Week [Image 2 of 4]

    Dogface Soldiers Take Part in Golf Scramble During Marne Week

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Capt. Danny Little, assigned to 6th Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, participate in a golf scramble during Marne Week on Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 19, 2021. Marne Week events, such as sporting competitions, are designed to connect and celebrate the proud lineage of the Dogface Soldier and the “Rock of the Marne.” (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Lance Hartung)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 15:48
    Photo ID: 6652223
    VIRIN: 210519-A-BK746-0263
    Resolution: 4464x2976
    Size: 5.29 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dogface Soldiers Take Part in Golf Scramble During Marne Week [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Team Building
    3rd Infantry Division
    Rock of the Marne
    Marne Week 2021
    Fort Stwart

