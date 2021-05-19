Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force, French and Royal Air Force fighter aircraft participate in formation flight [Image 9 of 9]

    U.S. Air Force, French and Royal Air Force fighter aircraft participate in formation flight

    MONT-DE-MARSAN, FRANCE

    05.19.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II, two Dassault Rafales and a Royal Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon fly in formation May 19, 2021, over France. The flight was apart of the Atlantic Trident 21 exercise which is a joint, multinational exercise involving service members from the U.S., France and the U.K., and is aimed at enhancing fourth and fifth generation integration, combat readiness and fighting capabilities, through conducting complex air operations in a contested multinational joint force environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 15:45
    Photo ID: 6652220
    VIRIN: 210519-F-BQ566-1003
    Resolution: 3562x2850
    Size: 384.05 KB
    Location: MONT-DE-MARSAN, FR 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force, French and Royal Air Force fighter aircraft participate in formation flight [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    Airman Magazine
    U.S. Air Force
    dvidsdaily
    U.S. Air Forces in Europe Air Forces Africa
    AtlanticTrident21

