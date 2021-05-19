U.S. Air Force, French and Royal Air Force fighter aircraft participate in formation flight

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II, two Dassault Rafales and a Royal Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon break formation May 19, 2021, over France. The flight was apart of the Atlantic Trident 21 exercise which is a joint, multinational exercise involving service members from the U.S., France and the U.K., and is aimed at enhancing fourth and fifth generation integration, combat readiness and fighting capabilities, through conducting complex air operations in a contested multinational joint force environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

