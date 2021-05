99th Flying Training Squadron Change of Command

Lt. Col. Cory Henwood, 99th Flying Training Squadron commander, had his name unveiled on the side of a T-1 Jayhawk after assuming command of the 99th FTS May 14, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph. The 99th FTS is a Tuskegee Airman heritage squadron that traces its lineage to the 99th Pursuit Squadron, the first African American fighter squadron in the U.S. Army Air Corps.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sean M. Worrell)

