    99th Flying Training Squadron Change of Command [Image 4 of 7]

    99th Flying Training Squadron Change of Command

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Sean Worrell 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Robert Moschella, 12th Operations Group commander, passes the 99th Flying Training Squadron’s guidon to Lt. Col. Cory Henwood during 99th FTS change of command ceremony May 14, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph. The 99th FTS is a Tuskegee Airman heritage squadron that traces its lineage to the 99th Pursuit Squadron, the first African American fighter squadron in the U.S. Army Air Corps. . (U.S. Air Force photo by Sean M. Worrell)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 14:40
    Photo ID: 6652022
    VIRIN: 210514-F-FD742-0430
    Resolution: 3000x2003
    Size: 3.66 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 99th Flying Training Squadron Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by Sean Worrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Change of Command

