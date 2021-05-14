99th Flying Training Squadron Change of Command

Col. Robert Moschella, 12th Operations Group commander, passes the 99th Flying Training Squadron’s guidon to Lt. Col. Cory Henwood during 99th FTS change of command ceremony May 14, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph. The 99th FTS is a Tuskegee Airman heritage squadron that traces its lineage to the 99th Pursuit Squadron, the first African American fighter squadron in the U.S. Army Air Corps. . (U.S. Air Force photo by Sean M. Worrell)

