Papa Company Swim Qual

Recruits with Papa Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, conduct basic swim qualification aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 19, 2021. Basic swim qualification consists of a 25 meter swim, tower jump into the water, four minute tread, 25 meter pack swim, and an under water gear shed. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher McMurry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2021 Date Posted: 05.19.2021 14:40 Photo ID: 6652017 VIRIN: 210519-M-BK403-0704 Resolution: 5685x3600 Size: 7.17 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US