Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Papa Company Swim Qual [Image 5 of 8]

    Papa Company Swim Qual

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher McMurry 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Papa Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, conduct basic swim qualification aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 19, 2021. Basic swim qualification consists of a 25 meter swim, tower jump into the water, four minute tread, 25 meter pack swim, and an under water gear shed. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher McMurry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 14:41
    Photo ID: 6652028
    VIRIN: 210519-M-BK403-0811
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 10.58 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Papa Company Swim Qual [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Christopher McMurry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Papa Company Swim Qual
    Papa Company Swim Qual
    Papa Company Swim Qual
    Papa Company Swim Qual
    Papa Company Swim Qual
    Papa Company Swim Qual
    Papa Company Swim Qual
    Papa Company Swim Qual

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Parris Island
    Recruits
    Swim
    Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT