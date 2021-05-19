Recruits with Papa Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, conduct basic swim qualification aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 19, 2021. Basic swim qualification consists of a 25 meter swim, tower jump into the water, four minute tread, 25 meter pack swim, and an under water gear shed. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher McMurry)
This work, Papa Company Swim Qual [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Christopher McMurry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
