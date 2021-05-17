Tyndall Raptors fly for Checkered Flag 21-2

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 325th Fighter Wing, Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, takes flight for Checkered Flag 21-2 at Eglin AFB, Florida, May 17, 2021. Checkered Flag is a large-force aerial exercise held at Tyndall, which fosters readiness and interoperability through the incorporation of fourth and fifth-generation aircraft in combat training. The 21-2 iteration of the exercise was held May 10-21, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

