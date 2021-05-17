Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall Raptors fly for Checkered Flag 21-2 [Image 12 of 12]

    Tyndall Raptors fly for Checkered Flag 21-2

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Betty Chevalier 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 325th Fighter Wing, Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, takes flight for Checkered Flag 21-2 at Eglin AFB, Florida, May 17, 2021. Checkered Flag is a large-force aerial exercise held at Tyndall, which fosters readiness and interoperability through the incorporation of fourth and fifth-generation aircraft in combat training. The 21-2 iteration of the exercise was held May 10-21, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tyndall Raptors fly for Checkered Flag 21-2 [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tyndall AFB
    F-22 Raptor
    325 FW
    CHECKEREDFLAG212
    checkered flag 21-2

