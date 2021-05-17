Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall Raptors fly for Checkered Flag 21-2 [Image 11 of 12]

    Tyndall Raptors fly for Checkered Flag 21-2

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Betty Chevalier 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 325th Fighter Wing, Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, takes off for Checkered Flag 21-2 at Eglin AFB, Florida, May 17, 2021. More than 2,000 joint personnel and 115 aircraft across the U.S. Navy and Air Force convened in the Florida panhandle to participate in the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 14:34
    Photo ID: 6652004
    VIRIN: 210517-F-WQ860-1379
    Resolution: 4324x2883
    Size: 754.26 KB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tyndall Raptors fly for Checkered Flag 21-2 [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tyndall AFB
    F-22 Raptor
    325 FW
    CHECKEREDFLAG212
    checkered flag 21-2

