Tyndall Raptors fly for Checkered Flag 21-2

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 325th Fighter Wing, Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, takes off for Checkered Flag 21-2 at Eglin AFB, Florida, May 17, 2021. More than 2,000 joint personnel and 115 aircraft across the U.S. Navy and Air Force convened in the Florida panhandle to participate in the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

