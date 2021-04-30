Marine Corps Security Force Regiment Squad Competition

Marine Corps Security Force Regiment hosted the 1st Annual MCSFR Squad Competition at Fort Pickett in Blackstone, Virginia, April 24-30, 2021. Marines and Sailors from across the regiment competed against each other in a rigorous training event focused on the infantry skills of each squad. Col. Corey Collier, the commanding officer of MCSFR, awarded Marines and Sailors with Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals (NAMs) for excelling in their duties and contributing to the success of the first annual MCSFR Squad Competition. The winning squad from Marine Corps Security Force Battalion - Bangor, Washington, was awarded a trophy to take home until next year. (U.S. Marine Corps Photos by Sgt. Danielle Prentice)

