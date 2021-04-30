Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Corps Security Force Regiment Squad Competition [Image 13 of 13]

    Marine Corps Security Force Regiment Squad Competition

    BLACKSTONE, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Danielle Prentice 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command

    Marine Corps Security Force Regiment hosted the 1st Annual MCSFR Squad Competition at Fort Pickett in Blackstone, Virginia, April 24-30, 2021. Marines and Sailors from across the regiment competed against each other in a rigorous training event focused on the infantry skills of each squad. Col. Corey Collier, the commanding officer of MCSFR, awarded Marines and Sailors with Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals (NAMs) for excelling in their duties and contributing to the success of the first annual MCSFR Squad Competition. The winning squad from Marine Corps Security Force Battalion - Bangor, Washington, was awarded a trophy to take home until next year. (U.S. Marine Corps Photos by Sgt. Danielle Prentice)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 11:08
    Photo ID: 6651596
    VIRIN: 210430-M-TH199-399
    Resolution: 4928x3285
    Size: 10.98 MB
    Location: BLACKSTONE, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Security Force Regiment Squad Competition [Image 13 of 13], by Sgt Danielle Prentice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marine Corps Security Force Regiment Squad Competition
    Marine Corps Security Force Regiment Squad Competition
    Marine Corps Security Force Regiment Squad Competition
    Marine Corps Security Force Regiment Squad Competition
    Marine Corps Security Force Regiment Squad Competition
    Marine Corps Security Force Regiment Squad Competition
    Marine Corps Security Force Regiment Squad Competition
    Marine Corps Security Force Regiment Squad Competition
    Marine Corps Security Force Regiment Squad Competition
    Marine Corps Security Force Regiment Squad Competition
    Marine Corps Security Force Regiment Squad Competition
    Marine Corps Security Force Regiment Squad Competition
    Marine Corps Security Force Regiment Squad Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT