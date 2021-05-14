Faces of the ACE

PACIFIC OCEAN (May 14, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Charlie Surike, a CH-53E Super Stallion airframe collateral duty inspector with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), sits in a Super Stallion aboard amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27), May 14. As a CDI, Surike is responsible for inspecting the preventative maintenance repair work, ensuring aircraft are safe and able to complete the flight schedule in support of MEU mission requirements. Marines and Sailors of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th MEU are conducting routine training off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

