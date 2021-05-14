Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of the ACE [Image 2 of 3]

    Faces of the ACE

    USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 14, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Charlie Surike, a CH-53E Super Stallion airframe collateral duty inspector with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), poses for a photo in front of a Super Stallion aboard amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27), May 14. As a CDI, Surike is responsible for inspecting the preventative maintenance repair work, ensuring aircraft are safe and able to complete the flight schedule in support of MEU mission requirements. Marines and Sailors of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th MEU are conducting routine training off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 22:02
    Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of the ACE [Image 3 of 3], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CH-53E
    ACE
    Super Stallion
    Portrait
    11th MEU

