Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    11th MEU Conducts Flight Ops Aboard USS Portland [Image 5 of 5]

    11th MEU Conducts Flight Ops Aboard USS Portland

    USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.12.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 12, 2021) U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), take off in a CH-53E Super Stallion from amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27) during deck landing qualifications, May 12. Marines and Sailors of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th MEU are conducting routine training off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 21:28
    Photo ID: 6650917
    VIRIN: 210512-M-LE234-1120
    Resolution: 5111x3407
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU Conducts Flight Ops Aboard USS Portland [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    11th MEU Conducts Flight Ops Aboard USS Portland
    11th MEU Conducts Flight Ops Aboard USS Portland
    11th MEU Conducts Flight Ops Aboard USS Portland
    11th MEU Conducts Flight Ops Aboard USS Portland
    11th MEU Conducts Flight Ops Aboard USS Portland

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CH-53E
    Super Stallion
    11th MEU
    Aircraft
    Sailors

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT