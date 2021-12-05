PACIFIC OCEAN (May 12, 2021) U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conduct preflight checks in a CH-53E Super Stallion aboard amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), May 12. Marines and Sailors of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th MEU are conducting routine training off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2021 Date Posted: 05.18.2021 21:28 Photo ID: 6650915 VIRIN: 210512-M-LE234-1014 Resolution: 4486x3204 Size: 2.79 MB Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th MEU Conducts Flight Ops Aboard USS Portland [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.