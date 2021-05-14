Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    370th Flight Test Squadron conducts air refueling operations with F-15EX Eagle II’s [Image 4 of 10]

    370th Flight Test Squadron conducts air refueling operations with F-15EX Eagle II’s

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Ethan Wagner 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    An F-15 from the 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron, 53rd Wing, out of Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, conducts aerial refueling operations with a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 370th Flight Test Squadron out of Edwards Air Force Base, above the skies of Northern California, May 14. The aircraft participated in the Northern Edge 21 exercise in Alaska earlier in May. (Air Force photo by Ethan Wagner)

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    96th Test Wing
    53rd Wing
    412th Test Wing
    F-15EX Eagle II

