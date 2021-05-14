370th Flight Test Squadron conducts air refueling operations with F-15EX Eagle II’s

An F-15 from the 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron, 53rd Wing, out of Eglin Air Force Base, Florida conducts aerial refueling operations above the skies of Northern California, May 14. The aircraft participated in the Northern Edge 21 exercise in Alaska earlier in May. (Air Force photo by Ethan Wagner)

