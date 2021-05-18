Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    University of Maine Army ROTC Cadets learn about 3rd ID, connect with division [Image 2 of 2]

    University of Maine Army ROTC Cadets learn about 3rd ID, connect with division

    ORONO, ME, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    3rd Infantry Division

    The WWI uniform of 2nd Lt. Delmore Adams is displayed during a terrain walk and battle analysis event that replaced the traditional staff ride held by the University of Maine Army ROTC program April 24, 2021. A veteran of 3rd Infantry Division and a resident of Maine, Adams was twice awarded the French Croix de Guerre as well as the Silver Star for his bravery as part of the 3rd ID in 1917-1918. Artifacts like the uniform were used to teach cadets about what individuals like themselves did when put into harrowing situations in the crossroads of history. (Courtesy Photo, Capt. Jonathan Bratten)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 21:19
    Photo ID: 6650877
    VIRIN: 210518-A-LK473-001
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 468.22 KB
    Location: ORONO, ME, US 
    Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US
    Hometown: SKOWHEGAN, ME, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, University of Maine Army ROTC Cadets learn about 3rd ID, connect with division [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    University of Maine Army ROTC Cadets learn about 3rd ID, connect with division
    University of Maine Army ROTC Cadets learn about 3rd ID, connect with division

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    University of Maine Army ROTC Cadets learn about 3rd ID, connect with division

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maine
    Staff ride
    3rd infantry division
    Army ROTC
    WW1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT