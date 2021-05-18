University of Maine Army ROTC Cadets learn about 3rd ID, connect with division

The WWI uniform of 2nd Lt. Delmore Adams is displayed during a terrain walk and battle analysis event that replaced the traditional staff ride held by the University of Maine Army ROTC program April 24, 2021. A veteran of 3rd Infantry Division and a resident of Maine, Adams was twice awarded the French Croix de Guerre as well as the Silver Star for his bravery as part of the 3rd ID in 1917-1918. Artifacts like the uniform were used to teach cadets about what individuals like themselves did when put into harrowing situations in the crossroads of history. (Courtesy Photo, Capt. Jonathan Bratten)
