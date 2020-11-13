Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ORONO, ME, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2020

    Photo by Lt. Col. Lindsey Elder 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Delmore Adams, a 3rd Infantry Division veteran from Skowhegan, Maine, was focus during a terrain walk and battle analysis event that replaced the traditional staff ride held by the University of Maine Army ROTC program on April 24, 2021. Twice awarded the French Croix de Guerre as well as the Silver Star for his bravery as part of the 3rd ID in 1917-1918, his uniform and personal story were used to teach cadets about what junior leaders like themselves endured when put into harrowing situations in the crossroads of history. (Courtesy Photo, Capt. Jonathan Bratten)

    This work, University of Maine Army ROTC Cadets learn about 3rd ID, connect with division [Image 2 of 2], by LTC Lindsey Elder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

