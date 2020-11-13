University of Maine Army ROTC Cadets learn about 3rd ID, connect with division

U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Delmore Adams, a 3rd Infantry Division veteran from Skowhegan, Maine, was focus during a terrain walk and battle analysis event that replaced the traditional staff ride held by the University of Maine Army ROTC program on April 24, 2021. Twice awarded the French Croix de Guerre as well as the Silver Star for his bravery as part of the 3rd ID in 1917-1918, his uniform and personal story were used to teach cadets about what junior leaders like themselves endured when put into harrowing situations in the crossroads of history. (Courtesy Photo, Capt. Jonathan Bratten)

