Bougainville II: Live fire

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Andrew Blacker, company commander, 1st Battalion, 3d Marine Regiment, prepares for movement during exercise Bougainville II at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, April 29, 2021. Bougainville II is the second phase of pre-deployment training conducted by the battalion designed to increase combat readiness through complex and realistic live-fire training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacob Wilson)

