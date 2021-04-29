Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bougainville II: Live fire [Image 8 of 8]

    Bougainville II: Live fire

    POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Jacob Wilson 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Andrew Blacker, company commander, 1st Battalion, 3d Marine Regiment, prepares for movement during exercise Bougainville II at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, April 29, 2021. Bougainville II is the second phase of pre-deployment training conducted by the battalion designed to increase combat readiness through complex and realistic live-fire training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacob Wilson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 21:22
    Photo ID: 6650873
    VIRIN: 210429-M-LK264-0029
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 11.36 MB
    Location: POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bougainville II: Live fire [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Jacob Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Bravo Company
    1st Battalion
    3rd Marine Regiment
    PTA
    Bougainville II
    BVII

