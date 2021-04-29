U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rolando Rojas, rifleman, 1st Battalion, 3d Marines, fires rounds at his target during exercise Bougainville II at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, April 29, 2021. Bougainville II is the second phase of pre-deployment training conducted by the battalion designed to increase combat readiness through complex and realistic live-fire training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacob Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2021 Date Posted: 05.18.2021 21:22 Photo ID: 6650872 VIRIN: 210429-M-LK264-0031 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 11.91 MB Location: POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bougainville II: Live fire [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Jacob Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.