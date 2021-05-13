62 MXS shop ushers in a new AGE of innovation

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Harley Hall, 446th Maintenance Squadron Aerospace Ground Equipment craftsman, installs a GPS tracking device to an AGE mobile generator on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 13, 2021. The new GPS trackers are designed to save time to keep track of AGE equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikayla Heineck)

