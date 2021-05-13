Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    62 MXS shop ushers in a new AGE of innovation [Image 2 of 3]

    62 MXS shop ushers in a new AGE of innovation

    UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Mikayla Heineck 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Harley Hall, 446th Maintenance Squadron Aerospace Ground Equipment craftsman, installs a GPS tracking device to a hydraulic jacking unit on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 13, 2021. Aerospace ground equipment supplies multiple types of mobile machinery to the flight line for aircraft maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikayla Heineck)

    VIRIN: 210513-F-QE524-1013
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 62 MXS shop ushers in a new AGE of innovation [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Mikayla Heineck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    aerospace ground equipment
    joint base lewis-mcchord
    62nd Airlift Wing
    innovation
    62nd maintenance squadron

