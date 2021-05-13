U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Harley Hall, 446th Maintenance Squadron Aerospace Ground Equipment craftsman, installs a GPS tracking device to a hydraulic jacking unit on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 13, 2021. Aerospace ground equipment supplies multiple types of mobile machinery to the flight line for aircraft maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikayla Heineck)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2021 18:40
|Photo ID:
|6650689
|VIRIN:
|210513-F-QE524-1013
|Resolution:
|6602x4406
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 62 MXS shop ushers in a new AGE of innovation [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Mikayla Heineck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
62 MXS shop ushers in a new AGE of innovation
