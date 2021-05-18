U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, pose for a group photo after winning the dodgeball competition as part of Marne Week May 18, 2021, on Fort Stewart, Georgia. Marne Week is a time to bring together currently serving Dogface Soldiers, Veterans, Family members and the community while building esprit de corps through various competitions and events.(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Summer Keiser)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2021 16:16
|Photo ID:
|6650485
|VIRIN:
|210518-A-IP537-002
|Resolution:
|1732x1155
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dogface Soldiers test their mettle during Marne Week dodgeball competition [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Summer Keiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
