Dogface Soldiers test their mettle during Marne Week dodgeball competition

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, pose for a group photo after winning the dodgeball competition as part of Marne Week May 18, 2021, on Fort Stewart, Georgia. Marne Week is a time to bring together currently serving Dogface Soldiers, Veterans, Family members and the community while building esprit de corps through various competitions and events.(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Summer Keiser)

