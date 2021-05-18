Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dogface Soldiers test their mettle during Marne Week dodgeball competition [Image 2 of 2]

    Dogface Soldiers test their mettle during Marne Week dodgeball competition

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Spc. Summer Keiser 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, pose for a group photo after winning the dodgeball competition as part of Marne Week May 18, 2021, on Fort Stewart, Georgia. Marne Week is a time to bring together currently serving Dogface Soldiers, Veterans, Family members and the community while building esprit de corps through various competitions and events.(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Summer Keiser)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 16:16
    Photo ID: 6650485
    VIRIN: 210518-A-IP537-002
    Resolution: 1732x1155
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dogface Soldiers test their mettle during Marne Week dodgeball competition [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Summer Keiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

