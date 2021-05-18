U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 703rd Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division, warm up for the dodgeball competition as part of Marne Week while the Army Black Daggers, the Special Operations Command parachute demonstration team, perform a jump into a nearby field May 18, 2021, on Fort Stewart, Georgia. Marne Week is a time to bring Dogface Soldiers together and test their tenacity and build esprit de corps through various competitions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Summer Keiser)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2021 Date Posted: 05.18.2021 16:16 Photo ID: 6650484 VIRIN: 210518-A-IP537-001 Resolution: 1155x1732 Size: 1.22 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dogface Soldiers test their mettle during Marne Week dodgeball competition [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Summer Keiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.