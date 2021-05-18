Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dogface Soldiers test their mettle during Marne Week dodgeball competition [Image 1 of 2]

    Dogface Soldiers test their mettle during Marne Week dodgeball competition

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Spc. Summer Keiser 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 703rd Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division, warm up for the dodgeball competition as part of Marne Week while the Army Black Daggers, the Special Operations Command parachute demonstration team, perform a jump into a nearby field May 18, 2021, on Fort Stewart, Georgia. Marne Week is a time to bring Dogface Soldiers together and test their tenacity and build esprit de corps through various competitions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Summer Keiser)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 16:16
    Photo ID: 6650484
    VIRIN: 210518-A-IP537-001
    Resolution: 1155x1732
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dogface Soldiers test their mettle during Marne Week dodgeball competition [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Summer Keiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dogface Soldiers test their mettle during Marne Week dodgeball competition
    Dogface Soldiers test their mettle during Marne Week dodgeball competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dodgeball
    Competition
    Black Daggers
    Marne Week
    Dogface Soldier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT