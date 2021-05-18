A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew lowers a rescue swimmer to a Coast Guard Station New Orleans 45-foot Rescue Boat-Medium boat crew on Lake Pontchartrain, Louisiana, May 18, 2021. Coast Guard crews regularly train to maintain readiness for search and rescue operations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Michelli)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2021 Date Posted: 05.18.2021 14:33 Photo ID: 6650206 VIRIN: 210518-G-UI834-1001 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 9.55 MB Location: LA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard crews train to maintain readiness [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 John Michelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.