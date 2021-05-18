Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard crews train to maintain readiness

    LA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Michelli 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans rescue swimmer and MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew conduct hoist training in Lake Pontchartrain, Louisiana, May 18, 2021. Coast Guard crews regularly train to maintain readiness for search and rescue operations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Michelli)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard crews train to maintain readiness [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 John Michelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG
    NOLA
    New Orleans
    Coast Guard
    D8
    District 8

