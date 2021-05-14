Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mounted Color Guard brings mustangs to Foothill High School [Image 2 of 5]

    Mounted Color Guard brings mustangs to Foothill High School

    PALO CEDRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Christian Oliver Cachola 

    12th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Ashtyn M. Hammer, a stable keeper assigned to the U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard, interacts with students from Foothill High School, Palo Cedro, California, May 14, 2021. The Mounted Color Guard is based out of Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, and is the only mounted color guard in the Marine Corps. They travel nationwide to perform in parades, ceremonies, and rodeos. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Christian Cachola)

