Specialist Joshua Jones, a firefighter assigned to Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, takes an inventory of equipment alongside one of the fire trucks assigned there May 18. Jones, deployed from the Kentucky Army National Guard, is one of about 60 people composing the Directorate of Emergency Services here and Bulgaria protecting hundreds of U.S. and partner military members during exercise DEFENDER-Europe 21. (Photo by Jason Tudor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2021 Date Posted: 05.18.2021 10:11 Photo ID: 6649645 VIRIN: 210518-O-SK857-915 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.82 MB Location: RO Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army’s prime-time players protect thousands during DEFENDER 21 [Image 5 of 5], by Jason Tudor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.