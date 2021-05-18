Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army’s prime-time players protect thousands during DEFENDER 21 [Image 2 of 5]

    Army’s prime-time players protect thousands during DEFENDER 21

    ROMANIA

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Jason Tudor 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Firefighters assigned to Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, roll out a truck for the morning operations check May 18. Firefighters are an integral part of the Directorate of Emergency Services here and Bulgaria protecting hundreds of U.S. and partner military members during exercise DEFENDER-Europe 21. (Photo by Jason Tudor)

