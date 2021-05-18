Army’s prime-time players protect thousands during DEFENDER 21

Firefighters assigned to Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, roll out a truck for the morning operations check May 18. Firefighters are an integral part of the Directorate of Emergency Services here and Bulgaria protecting hundreds of U.S. and partner military members during exercise DEFENDER-Europe 21. (Photo by Jason Tudor)

